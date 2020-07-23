Health Ministry presents school year outline to Education Ministry

The Health Ministry presented the Education Ministry with a proposed outline for the opening of the school year in September, according to which kindergartens and first and second grades will return to full frontal studies, due to the low infection rates in these particulate grades.

The Health Ministry presented the Education Ministry with a proposed outline for the opening of the school year in September, according to which kindergartens and first and second grades will return to full frontal studies, due to the low infection rates in these particulate grades.

The Health Ministry presented the Education Ministry with a proposed outline for the opening of the school year in September, according to which kindergartens and first and second grades will return to full frontal studies, due to the low infection rates in these particulate grades.