Health Ministry presents school year outline to Education Ministry

The Health Ministry presented the Education Ministry with a proposed outline for the opening of the school year in September, according to which kindergartens and first and second grades will return to full frontal studies, due to the low infection rates in these particulate grades.
According to the proposal, third-fourth grades will study in small groups, and in fifth-sixth grades students will study both in class and via online studies, while 7th grades and up will most likely study via remote learning, while attending school for two to three days each week.