Iran says U.S. approved funds transfer to buy COVID vaccines

Iran has won U.S. approval to transfer funds for coronavirus vaccines from overseas, the central bank chief said on Thursday, as its daily death toll fell to a three-month low.
Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said an Iranian bank had received approval from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control to transfer the money to a Swiss bank to pay for the vaccines.
"They (Americans) have put sanctions on all our banks. They accepted this one case under the pressure of world public opinion," Hemmati told state TV.