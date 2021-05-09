U.S. 5th Fleet seizes weapons shipment from stateless dhow in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Saturday that the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) seized an illicit shipment of weapons from a stateless dhow in international water of the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7.
"The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights," the Bahrain-based Fleet said in a statement.
It added that the materiel is in U.S. custody awaiting final disposition, while the original source and intended destination of the materiel is under investigation.