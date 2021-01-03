Channels
Pelosi narrowly reelected U.S. House speaker, faces difficult 2021

Associated Press |
Published: 01.03.21 , 23:53
A new U.S. Congress convened on Sunday in an atmosphere of political uncertainty, with Senate control undecided, a smaller Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and a Republican fight looming over presidential election results.
The House began voting on the re-election of California Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker, a prospect made more challenging after Democrats lost 11 seats in the November elections to command a narrower 222-212 majority. The vote was expected to take hours due to COVID-19 restrictions.