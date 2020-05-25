Basketball-EuroLeague and EuropCup seasons terminated due to pandemic

Europe's top two club basketball competitions have been terminated this season without naming any winners due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers EuroLeague Basketball said on Monday.
"Having explored every possible option, the Executive Board has made the decision to cancel the 2019-20 EuroLeague and EuroCup," the organising body said on its official Twitter account.
The 2020-21 EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons will start on Oct. 1 and Sept. 30 respectively, said the statement, which added that the same 18 teams that contested this season's EuroLeague would also compete in the next campaign.