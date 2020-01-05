Arab league chief concerned about Iraq developments, calls for calm

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday expressed his growing concern about the successive developments in Iraq and called for calm, the organization said in a statement.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday expressed his growing concern about the successive developments in Iraq and called for calm, the organization said in a statement.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday expressed his growing concern about the successive developments in Iraq and called for calm, the organization said in a statement.