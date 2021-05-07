Health Ministry says pushing travel ban on Argentina due to high virus infection rate

The Health Ministry announced on Friday it was pushing to ban all travel to and from Argentina due to the country's high coronavirus infection rate.
The South American country will join a list of other destinations to which travel is prohibited and requires the approval of an exceptions committee. Those vaccinated or who have recovered from the virus must also enter a self-isolation period upon their return from these countries.
The list currently includes Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey.
The ministry recommends avoiding all non-essential travel abroad.