Missing Israeli soldier found dead near East Jerusalem, military says

An Israeli soldier reported missing this week was found dead near a military checkpoint close to East Jerusalem, the Israeli military said.

The body of Corporal Sagi Ben David, who had been missing since Tuesday, was located near the Hizma checkpoint.

"Earlier today, combined forces of the IDF (Israeli military) and the Israeli police located the body of an IDF soldier, the late corporal Sagi Ben-David, near the Hizma checkpoint," the military said.

His family has been notified, said the army.

The soldier was serving Anatot base near Jerusalem, where he was last seen. He apparently turned off his phone when he left the base.

Israel's military and police were investigating the circumstances of his death but sources said it appears his death was not a result of a nationalistic act.