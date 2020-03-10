Israel's coronavirus cases up to 58, health officials confirm

Another eight Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 58, the Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Five of the newly-diagnosed have recently returned from overseas, while three others had contracted the virus by coming in direct contact with a person already infected with COVID-19.

Israeli emergency teams test Israelis suspected of having coronavirus ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

In a first, an Israeli contracted the virus after a trip to the country of Azerbaijan. The patient, 40, is a resident of southern Israel who returned to Israel on February 27 and was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms on March 5. On February 29 he visited the Ikea store in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

Three other patients, aged between 30 and 40, have recently returned from Germany. All three are residents of central Israel.

Another patient is a Tel Aviv resident who returned from a trip to Austria on March 7 and has been in self-quarantine since then.

In addition, at least six of the those who were diagnosed on Monday appear to have contracted the virus inside the country and continued to lead ordinary lives for days before becoming aware of the infection. The Health Ministry said the development leaves many Israelis at risk of catching the virus.

A patient, whom the Health Ministry refers to as Case 45 (in order of diagnosis), is a 60-year-old woman from Jerusalem who was in contact with a tourist from France infected with the virus. On March 7, she was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, leaving her unaware of her illness for five days.

Busses in Tel Aviv create dedicated areas due to coronavirus spread ( PhotoL Nadav Abas )

Case 47 is a 40-year-old woman from central Israel who worked as a children’s caregiver in Moshav Einav. She was in contact with a person infected with coronavirus on March 2 and continued her daily routine until being admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms on March 8. Among the locations visited by the patient are Renanim Mall in the city of Raanana and Rav Shefa Mall in Jerusalem.

Another patient, Case 48, is a man in his 20s who lives in central Israel. He came in direct contact with a person infected with the virus on February 28 and continued his daily life until being admitted to a medical center on March 7. Among the places visited by the man are Mivchar, the Haredi College in Bnei Brak, Kiryat Ono Mall and a synagogue in Moshav Einav.

Case 57 is a 30-year-old man from central Israel who also contracted the disease through another virus carrier sometime in the end of February and was only hospitalized on March 9 with flu-like symptoms. During that period, he visited "Bilu" outdoor outlet mall in Rehovot, two different HMO branches in Rehovot as well as several local grocery shops.

The Health Ministry website has full details of the locations visited by coronavirus sufferers in Israel.