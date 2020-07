The section of railway between the Atlit and Binyamina train stations was temporarily closed for train traffic on Sunday due to a fire that broke out near the tracks.

The section of railway between the Atlit and Binyamina train stations was temporarily closed for train traffic on Sunday due to a fire that broke out near the tracks.

The section of railway between the Atlit and Binyamina train stations was temporarily closed for train traffic on Sunday due to a fire that broke out near the tracks.