Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz Monday urged President Reuven Rivlin to task Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid with forming a government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails by an early May deadline.

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz Monday urged President Reuven Rivlin to task Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid with forming a government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails by an early May deadline.

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz Monday urged President Reuven Rivlin to task Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid with forming a government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails by an early May deadline.