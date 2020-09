Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, met U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday, the Amiri Diwan said, following an accord between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize ties.

