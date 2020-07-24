France includes Israel in list of countries whose travelers required virus test before arrival

People arriving from 16 countries outside the European Union, including Israel, where the infection rate of COVID-19 is deemed to be high will be subject to compulsory testing on arrival at French airports and seaports, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.
Those who test positive will be required to enter quarantine.
According to France's BFM Television, the countries concerned by the measure are Israel, the U.S., Bahrain, Panama, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Brazil, Peru, Serbia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Turkey, Madagascar, India, and Oman.