Israel expands COVID-19 vaccination push to all citizens aged 16 and over

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that 3.3 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the country launched its vaccination campaign in December, and 1.9 million of them have also been given the second booster shot — some 107,000 were inoculated on Wednesday alone.

