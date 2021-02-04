Israel expands COVID-19 vaccination push to all citizens aged 16 and over

Israel expanded its COVID-19 vaccination campaign Thursday morning to include all citizens aged 16 and over.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that 3.3 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the country launched its vaccination campaign in December, and 1.9 million of them have also been given the second booster shot — some 107,000 were inoculated on Wednesday alone.
"Come on down, this is the only way we will bead COVID — together", Edelstein wrote on Twitter. "Starting this morning, anyone over the age of 16 can get vaccinated. Use this opportunity, almost no other country in the world has it."