Germany bans big events until October despite COVID decline

Germany will extend a ban on large events until at least the end of October to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
After speaking with the premiers of Germany's 16 states, she urged people to remain cautious and maintain social distancing. But she also said the number of new infections in Europe's most populous country had stabilised at a low level.
Merkel last month conceded more responsibility to the regional states for tackling the pandemic, but insisted that social distancing and mask-wearing remained essential.