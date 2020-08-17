MK Odeh: ' immediate release of the security camera footage at the Qalandiya checkpoint'

The chairman of the joint list, MK Ayman Odeh, called for "immediate release of the security camera footage at the Qalandiya checkpoint, before it is hidden away in the same drawer as the videos of Iyad al-Halak's murder."
Odeh's demand comes after a man with a speech and hearing impairment was shot at the Qalandiya checkpoint on Sunday, after civilian security guards thought he was carrying a knife. The suspect, who apparently did not carry a knife, was slightly-moderately injured and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.