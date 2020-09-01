Bahrain king to Kushner: Gulf stability relies on Saudi

The king of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa told White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday that stability in the Gulf region relies on Saudi Arabia, state news agency BNA said.

