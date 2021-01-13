Gaza's Hamas rulers bar patients from U.S. charity's hospital

Gaza's Hamas rulers said Wednesday they would bar patients from the Palestinian territory from going to a field hospital opened by a U.S. charity in protest of what they say are insufficient services.
The hospital, located on no-man's land along the Israeli border, is meant to support the overwhelmed health system in the blockaded enclave.
Medical workers access the site from Israel, while patients must cross through a Hamas-run checkpoint to reach the area. The idea of the hospital came under an informal truce between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007, to mitigate dire living conditions and prevent further cross-border violence.