Gaza's Hamas rulers bar patients from U.S. charity's hospital

Gaza's Hamas rulers said Wednesday they would bar patients from the Palestinian territory from going to a field hospital opened by a U.S. charity in protest of what they say are insufficient services.

The hospital, located on no-man's land along the Israeli border, is meant to support the overwhelmed health system in the blockaded enclave.

