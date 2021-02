IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered that soldiers in closed units be kept on base starting immediately, due to high coronavirus infection rates reported in the military recently.

All closed units will be kept on base except for units declared "vaccinated" or "green" which will operate on a normal leave schedule.

