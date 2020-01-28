Saudi king expresses support for Palestinians against Mideast peace plan

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed his support for the Palestinians after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his peace plan for the Middle East, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Tuesday.

"Your problem is our problem and of all Arabs and Muslims, we stand beside you," the Saudi king told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call.

It was also reported that Salman called for a comprehensive and just peace, which is the strategic choice for a permanent solution.