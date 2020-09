The Health Ministry on Monday morning reported 2,565 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Sunday.

The Health Ministry on Monday morning reported 2,565 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Sunday.

Israel's caseload since the start of the pandemic climbed to 188,427.

