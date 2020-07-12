Virus outbreaks in 40 municipalities due to weddings, says Prof. Grotto

Associate Director-General at the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto on Sunday said coronavirus outbreaks in at least 40 municipalities across the country were sparked by weddings.

"The larger the number of participants is, the greater the number of contacts and the chance of infection," he said, explaining the rationale behind restricting behind restricting all public gatherings.

