Virus outbreaks in 40 municipalities due to weddings, says Prof. Grotto

Associate Director-General at the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto on Sunday said coronavirus outbreaks in at least 40 municipalities across the country were sparked by weddings.
"The larger the number of participants is, the greater the number of contacts and the chance of infection," he said, explaining the rationale behind restricting behind restricting all public gatherings.
Grotto added the restriction on the number of people in restaurants stems from the fact that it is not possible to eat with a mask on. "One carrier can spread the disease through the air to all the diners of the restaurant, hence the rationale to limit restaurants to 20 people."
First published: 11:54 , 07.12.20