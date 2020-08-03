Coronavirus patient breaks quarantine, boards plane to Ukraine

A staff member at a major hospital in central Israel who contracted coronavirus stepped out of quarantine unlawfully on Monday and boarded a flight to Ukraine through Turkey.

Reportedly, the man was displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and has yet to recover from the disease.

Ben Gurion Airport during coronavirus outbreak ( Photo: AFP )

Every coronavirus patient is required to stay in isolation until they have recovered and been cleared by a physician. Any breach of isolation is against the law and could be considered a felony of spreading a contagious disease in extreme cases.

According to the Health Ministry's website, breaching quarantine may carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison if committed intentionally, and up to three years in prison in case of negligence.

Last week, two Israelis who breached isolation were arrested in Cyprus. They arrived by boat at the marina in Limassol and were caught traveling in the marina, although according to the instructions they were required to stay in isolation.

The marina in Limassol, Cyprus

Cypriot authorities said the two did not test positive for coronavirus.