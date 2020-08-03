Channels
Coronavirus patient breaks quarantine, boards plane to Ukraine

Man has yet to recover from COVID-19 and reportedly displays symptoms of the disease; breach of quarantine may carry a sentence of up to 7 years in prison if committed intentionally

Adir Yanko |
Published: 08.03.20 , 23:00
A staff member at a major hospital in central Israel who contracted coronavirus stepped out of quarantine unlawfully on Monday and boarded a flight to Ukraine through Turkey.
    • Reportedly, the man was displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and has yet to recover from the disease.
    Every coronavirus patient is required to stay in isolation until they have recovered and been cleared by a physician. Any breach of isolation is against the law and could be considered a felony of spreading a contagious disease in extreme cases.
    According to the Health Ministry's website, breaching quarantine may carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison if committed intentionally, and up to three years in prison in case of negligence.
    Last week, two Israelis who breached isolation were arrested in Cyprus. They arrived by boat at the marina in Limassol and were caught traveling in the marina, although according to the instructions they were required to stay in isolation.
    Cypriot authorities said the two did not test positive for coronavirus.
    Only Cypriot citizens and permanent residents of the country can enter the island if they come from countries with high contagion rates, such as Israel, and must first enter 14-day isolation.
