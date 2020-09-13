Tourism Minister against full closure during holidays

Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir (Blue & White) announced on his Facebook page that he would vote against imposing a full closure at the cabinet meeting. "The dramatic rise in infections requires drastic measures but a full closure during the holidays is an extreme step."

