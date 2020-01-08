Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory against at least two Iraqi facilities hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel at about 1:30 a.m. (2230 GMT on Tuesday), the U.S. military said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet late on Tuesday that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was underway and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning.

"All is well!" Trump, who visited the al-Asad airbase in December 2018, said in the Twitter post.

One source said early indications were of no U.S. casualties. Other U.S. officials declined to comment.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed they fired the missiles in retaliation for last week's killing of Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement on state TV.