France has no plan to withdraw soldiers from Iraq - government source

France is not planning to withdraw its 160 soldiers deployed in Iraq following Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S.-led forces, a French government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

A French army spokesman previously said there had been no French military casualties in Iraq from the Iranian strikes.

