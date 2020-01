French citizens in the northern Israeli city of Haifa should exercise caution in light of the tensions in the Middle East, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

French citizens in the northern Israeli city of Haifa should exercise caution in light of the tensions in the Middle East, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

French citizens in the northern Israeli city of Haifa should exercise caution in light of the tensions in the Middle East, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.