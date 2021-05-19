Germany bans Hezbollah-linked groups, conducts raids

Germany has banned three associations that are accused of donating to Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
Police conducted early morning raids at several premises in seven German states, a spokesman for the ministry said on Twitter. "Those who support terror will not be safe in Germany. No matter in what guise our supporters appear, they will not find a place of refuge in our country," the spokesman said.
The associations are accused of collecting donations for Hezbollah's "martyr families" in Lebanon under the guise of religious and humanitarian goals in Germany, ultimately promoting attacks on Israel.