Iraqi president urges self restraint to Iranian counterpart

Iraqi President Barham Salih offered his condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani on Sunday and urged self-restraint, his office said in a statement.

Iraqi President Barham Salih offered his condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani on Sunday and urged self-restraint, his office said in a statement.

Iraqi President Barham Salih offered his condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani on Sunday and urged self-restraint, his office said in a statement.