Australian PM: ICC has no authority to discuss Palestinian issue

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that his country does not recognize the "State of Palestine" or its status as a member state of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and therefore believes that the Tribunal has no authority on the matter.
He added that the question of borders and territory can only be determined in negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel.
Morrison replied to a letter sent by Netanyahu over the weekend to several leaders regarding the decision by ICC Chief Prosecutor Benasouda to probe Israel for alleged war crimes.
First published: 20:33 , 12.24.19