EU endorses dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients on oxygen therapy

The European health regulator on Friday endorsed the use of widely known steroid dexamethasone in the treatment of COVID-19 patients on oxygen or mechanical ventilation.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said based on its review of results of a study by UK researchers, it concluded that dexamethasone - a commonly used drug against a range of inflammatory conditions - can be considered a treatment option in adults and adolescents needing oxygen therapy.
EMA recommends approval to the EU commission, which typically follows the recommendation for its approval decision.