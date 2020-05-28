Riot police deployed across Hong Kong as US - China tensions rise

Riot police were deployed across Hong Kong on Thursday after mass protests a day earlier, as lawmakers debated a bill that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem and Washington piled on pressure to preserve the city's freedoms.
Heated debate over the bill - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw lawmakers removed in chaotic scenes from the Legislative Council which was then adjourned.
Police fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests on Wednesday as thousands took to the streets in anger over the anthem bill and national security legislation proposed by China that has raised international alarm over freedoms in the city.
On Thursday, dozens gathered in a shopping mall, chanting "good kids don't become cops," and "reclaim Hong Kong."