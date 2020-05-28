Riot police deployed across Hong Kong as US - China tensions rise

Riot police were deployed across Hong Kong on Thursday after mass protests a day earlier, as lawmakers debated a bill that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem and Washington piled on pressure to preserve the city's freedoms.

Heated debate over the bill - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw lawmakers removed in chaotic scenes from the Legislative Council which was then adjourned.

