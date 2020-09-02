Saudi Arabia sentences 7 Islamist militants to death over killings of Shiites

A Saudi court has sentenced seven Islamic State militants to death over a 2014 shooting attack that killed eight Shiite Muslims near the eastern city of al-Ahsa, state television reported on Wednesday.
In November 2014, three suspected members of the Sunni Muslim jihadist group opened fire on Shiites who were celebrating Ashura, a holy festival in their calendar, in the village of Dalwa, killing eight people there.
Seven defendants were sentenced to death after their conviction while three others were handed 25-year jail terms each, the Ekhbariya channel said on Twitter.