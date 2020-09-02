Saudi Arabia sentences 7 Islamist militants to death over killings of Shiites

A Saudi court has sentenced seven Islamic State militants to death over a 2014 shooting attack that killed eight Shiite Muslims near the eastern city of al-Ahsa, state television reported on Wednesday.

