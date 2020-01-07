Spain gets coalition government after Sanchez wins parliamentary vote

After nearly a year of caretaker governments, Sanchez won the simple majority he needed by two votes with the support of lawmakers from smaller regional parties.

He and coalition ally Pablo Iglesias, the leader of left-wing Unidas Podemos, have said they will push for tax increases on high-income earners and companies and roll back labor reforms passed by a previous conservative government.

