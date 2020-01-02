Family of Hanukkah attack victim calls for end of hatred

The daughter of a man gravely wounded in an attack on a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City made an emotional plea Thursday to end hatred and anti-Semitism, saying she hopes her father regains consciousness "to a changed world."

