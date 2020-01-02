Family of Hanukkah attack victim calls for end of hatred

The daughter of a man gravely wounded in an attack on a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City made an emotional plea Thursday to end hatred and anti-Semitism, saying she hopes her father regains consciousness "to a changed world."
"We want our kids to go to school and feel safe," Nicky Cohen, the daughter of Josef Neumann, told reporters in front of her home in Rockland County. "We want to go to synagogues and feel safe. We want to go to grocery stores and malls and feel safe."
Neumann, 72, has been unconscious since Saturday when an attacker with a machete rushed into a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, and wounded five people during a Hanukkah celebration. Neumann remained in intensive care at Westchester Medical Center and was undergoing surgery Thursday morning, she said.
First published: 19:33 , 01.02.20