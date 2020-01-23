Ukrainian President Zelensky says he will give his seat at WHF to Holocaust survivors

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday said him and his delegation will give their seats at the World Holocaust Forum event in Jerusalem to Holocaust survivors.
"We learnt that many of the Holocaust survivors have not been able to visit the World Holocaust Forum," he wrote on Twitter. "Our delegation gave them our seats, as many Israeli ministers did. These people deserve these honors most of all. We will participate in all events and hold scheduled meeting."
Zelensky, whose parents are Holocaust survivors, arrived in Israel at 4 am on Thursday.
First published: 09:39 , 01.23.20