Spain reports drop in daily virus death count

Spain has reported its lowest daily death count in nearly three weeks after 510 people died with the new coronavirus between Friday and Saturday.
That is down from a national high of 950 fatalities reported on April 2.The country saw a slight uptick in confirmed infections with 4,830 new cases reported, compared to 4,576 the day before.
Spain has confirmed 161,852 infections and 16,353 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, making it and Italy the hardest hit countries in Europe. Over 59,000 Spaniards have recovered from COVID-19.