Health Ministry DG: We need drastic measures against coronavirus

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Hezi Levy calls for Israel to take drastic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, a day after almost 4,000 new cases were reported in 24 hours.

"Given the situation in which we find ourselves we must shut down activity for a limited period, with every hardship that entails," Levy told Ynet on Thursday morning.

"We are reaching 4,000 infections a day, what do we want to get to?"

He said that Israel must "do something more drastic" than the current steps being taken.







