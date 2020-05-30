Jerusalem Police kill unarmed Palestinian at Old City gate

Jerusalem police shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they suspected was carrying a weapon near Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday.

Police said he was carrying "a suspicious object that looked like a pistol" and ran away when ordered to stop. The police say they chased him on foot and opened fire.

Border Police officers near Jerusalem Old City's Lions Gate ( Photo: Israel Police )

A police spokesman did not immediately respond when asked whether the man was in fact carrying a gun.

The family of the young man says he has a mental disability.

An initial investigation has been opened into the matter and a report has been filed in the Prosecutor's Office following the shooting.

Joint List MK Ofer Cassif said following the man's death that "the incident today in Jerusalem can only be defined as murder by police officers."

According to Cassif, Israel's government shares some of the blame for the incident.

Joint List MK Ofer Cassif

"The incitement from the government's corridors has worked as planned and now every Palestinian is a terrorist until proven otherwise. 'Terrorists' are executed even when lying on the ground or running for their lives," he said.

The shooting came a day after Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian in the West Bank who they said had tried to ram them with his vehicle. No Israelis were wounded in either incident.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks as Israel has pressed ahead with plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which strongly favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.



