Health Ministry confirms 5,647 new cases of coronavirus

The Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday morning 5,647 new cases of coronavirus, 439 of them diagnosed since midnight.

Health authorities conducted 52,059 coronavirus tests on Monday, meaning 11% of all tests came back positive. The rate of positive test answers remained steady for the fourth consecutive day.

