Health Ministry confirms 5,647 new cases of coronavirus

The Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday morning 5,647 new cases of coronavirus, 439 of them diagnosed since midnight.
Health authorities conducted 52,059 coronavirus tests on Monday, meaning 11% of all tests came back positive. The rate of positive test answers remained steady for the fourth consecutive day.
There are currently 63,305 active coronavirus carriers in Israel and 1,650 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment across the country's hospitals, with 875 of them in serious condition and 220 patients receiving respiratory assistance from ventilators.
Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 1,757 patients passed away due to complications of COVID-19.