Israel sees only 5,616 new virus cases but staggering 9.1% infection rate

Over the past week the country saw an average of some 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases but the contagion rate remained somewhat lower. The extraordinary high infection rate might stem from limited testing conducted over the weekend.

The Health Ministry said that on Sunday they conducted 63,516 coronavirus tests, much lower than the same figure reported over the past few days. The ministry added 1,130 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 273 are ventilated.

to 4,005 people. On Sunday alone, 24 patients lost their battle with the disease. Since the start of January, 661 patients have passed away, the highest the figure has been since October.

