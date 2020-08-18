Gaza militants renew rocket fire as Israel rejects Hamas' demands

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday renewed its rocket attacks on Israeli citizens after Israel reportedly rejected the demands put forward by Hamas for cessation of cross-border hostilities.

At around 8:53pm, rocket alert sirens sounded in the city of Ashkelon and smaller communities bordering the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Israeli strike in Gaza ( Photo: AFP )

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later confirmed at least one rocket had been fired by the militants, which landed in an open space in one of Israeli communities. No casualties or damage was reported.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news channel reported just hours earlier that Israel has rejected the conditions of the terror group, which would see the militants halt the launching of incendiary balloons into Israeli territory.

The list of demands reportedly included: Israel's commitment to approve large-scale infrastructure and economic projects, an ability to export and import goods from the Gaza Strip, an increase in work permits for Gazan workers being employed in Israel to 100,000, a permit to facilitate the UN-developed projects, increase of the fishing zone to 20 miles and opening of the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

Fire in Gaza border region following incendiary balloon attacks ( Photo: AP )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Tuesday warned Hamas against the continuation of border violence after 39 fires broke out in Israeli communities due to incendiary balloons sent from the coastal enclave.