UK leader: West Bank annexation would breach international law

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank would "amount to a breach of international law."
Asked in the House of Commons about possible sanctions on Israel over the West Bank settlements, Johnson said: "I believe that what is proposed by Israel would amount to a breach of international law. We have strongly objected. We believe profoundly in a two-state solution and we will continue to make that case."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex Israel's West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley.