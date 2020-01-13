New Right to run alone; continued talks for Peretz-Smotrich-Ben Gvir unity

The New Right party announced on Monday it will not join any other faction in the upcoming elections and will run alone. "This is the only chance for the right-wing bloc to achieve a 61-MK majority in the Knesset," said a statement made by the party.
Talks continue between the Jewish Home and the Otzma Yehudit parties' leadership, with Transportation Minister Bezalal Smotrich "close" to an agreement between Education Minister Rafi Peretz and Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.
A final decision on unity between the two parties is expected by Monday evening
First published: 16:56 , 01.13.20