Likud MK Amsalem slams Gantz over justice minister appointment

Likud MK David Amsalem, who voted against the appointment of Benny Gantz to the position of Justice Minister, slammed Gantz in the ministries' WhatsApp group.
"Gantz, who practically overthrew the government and led to the election of a state attorney in stark contrast to the coalition agreements, howls and grumbles why coalition agreements are not respected. Mr. Gantz, if you had a drop of self-esteem, and it's probably a concept you are unfamiliar with, you would retire, you and your people to the opposition, and not act like a Trojan horse within the government."