Railways closed as downpours batter northern Israel

Israel Railways announced on Wednesday that train traffic north of Haifa was temporarily brought to a halt due to the heavy rains and hail in the Haifa region.

The railroad in the Haifa Center HaShmona railway station area was flooded after a 50-millimeter (2 inches) cloudburst hit Haifa in less than two hours Wednesday morning.

Israel Railways staff draining floodwater off train rails ( Photo: Israel Railways )

"At present, the Haifa-Karmiel, Haifa-Beit She'an, Be'er Sheva-Nahariya and Modi'in-Nahariya train lines will begin and end their journey at Haifa Center HaShmona," read the announcement. "Israel Railways staff are in the area working to drain the water off the rails and resume train traffic as soon as possible."

Police, in cooperation with local authorities, have closed several roads and sites in the Haifa metropolitan area and rescued several civilians whose vehicles were stuck in the flood.

Nahariya municipality called for the city's residents on Wednesday to remain in their homes until the flooding dissipates.

Heavy flooding across Israel ( Video: Coast District of the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, Israel Railways )

The Fire Service also said that in the event of flooding, people should avoid subterranean parking lots and refrain from using elevators below ground level.

Last weekend, 25-year-old couple Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari drowned when after becoming trapped in an elevator in their Tel Aviv building's underground parking lot, as it filled with floodwater.

Flooding in the northern town of Nesher ( Photo: Coast District of the Israel Fire and Rescue Services )

The Sea of Galilee's water level rose by a centimeter (0.5 inches) overnight, measuring 211.33 meters below sea level, The Government Water and Sewage Authority reported on Wednesday.

Rescue team salvages car stuck in flood in Haifa ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

The waterline has risen by a total of 57 cm (22.5 inches) since the beginning of Israel's rainy season.

The Sea of Galilee is still 2.53 meters (8'3 feet) short of reaching its full capacity.

Snow began to fall on the northern Golan Heights Wednesday morning leading to schools in the region closing down.

Mount Hermon Ski Resort reported that ten centimeters (3.9 inches) of snow had piled up on the mountain's lower levels overnight.

Snowfall on Mount Hermon ( Photo: Mount Hermon Ski Resort )

Rescue services advise people to avoid open spaces and stay away from antennas and trees in the event of a lightning storm.

Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner Dedi Simchi has instructed all districts to prepare for various scenarios, with a focus on a quick response.

He ordered operational reinforcements at fire stations throughout the country and placed volunteer units on full alert.

The Electric Corp. also announced it is on high alert and has halted disconnections for people who have not paid their bills.