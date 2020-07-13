Ministers approve coronavirus financial rescue plan

The government approved on Monday a financial rescue plan for Israel's virus-battered economy.
The plan, presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz, includes an expansion of eligibility to unemployment benefits, adaptation grants for people aged 67 and over, assistance to self-employed workers and businesses, and a number of tax breaks.
Ministers also approved a draft bill to expand the budget framework for the years 2020-2021 by NIS 24 billion for the expansion and implementation of the plan.