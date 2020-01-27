Iran foreign minister calls Trump peace plan for Middle East "delusional"

Iran's foreign minister called U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East "delusional" in a tweet on Monday.
"Instead of a delusional 'Deal of the Century' which will be D.O.A., self-described 'champions of democracy' would do better to accept Iran's democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah: A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians - Muslim, Jew or Christian - decide their future," Zarif wrote.
Trump said on Monday that the White House would release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan on Tuesday.
