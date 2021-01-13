China reports 115 new coronavirus cases, biggest increase in five months

Mainland China reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 12, up from 55 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, the highest daily increase in more than five months.

