AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new coronavirus variant

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc told Reuters on Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were underway to fully probe the impact of the mutation.

